Karl-Anthony Towns buries the game-winning free throw with 0.5 seconds left in overtime

Published 12:16 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Karl-Anthony Towns hit the game-winning free throw with 0.5 seconds left as the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Golden State Warriors by the slimmest of margins in overtime, 131-130, in the NBA on Friday, March 29 (Saturday, March 30, Mania time).

As the Timberwolves tried to inbound the ball, Kevin Durant got called for a controversial pushing foul on Towns with just a fraction of a second left.

Towns nailed the first free throw and then intentionally missed his second attempt to let the remaining half-second tick away.

The clutch shot salvaged a tough night for Towns, who tallied 15 points on a woeful 29% shooting clip (5-of-17).

Before the game-clincher, Steph Curry tied the game at 130 with a clutch triple – a quick response from the Warriors after another controversial stretch where the referees waived off Durant's potential four-point play with 4.4 seconds left.

Andrew Wiggins fired 24 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves, who rallied from 19 points down in the 3rd quarter, 54-73, to tie the game at 86 heading into the 4th.

The Timberwolves – positioned far out of the playoff picture with a 34-41 record – looked headed for an upset win in regulation, 113-106, over the defending champions.

But the Warriors countered with their own run capped by a Draymond Green free throw with 21.8 seconds left to force overtime.

Josh Okogie had 21 points and Jerryd Bayless scored 17 as 8 Minnesota players finished in double figures.

Steph Curry knocked in 33 of his game-high 37 points from three-point range to lead the Warriors, who fell into a share of tie for 1st place with the Denver Nuggets at 51-24 in the Western Conference.

Durant finished with a double-double of 23 points and 12 boards on top of 7 assists and 2 blocks, while Klay Thompson added 20 points.

the BEST OT PLAYS as the @Timberwolves top the @warriors in a thrilling finish at home! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/u4St8W2UXL — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2019

– Rappler.com