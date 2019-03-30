Although already out of playoff contention, the Timberwolves manage to interfere in the rankings with a controversial win over the Warriors

Published 9:03 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Minnesota Timberwolves puffed enough gas to edge reigning two-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors, 131-130, on Friday, March 29 (Saturday, March 30, Philippine time.)

Although already out of playoff contention, the Timberwolves managed to interfere in the rankings as the loss put the Warriors in a tie with the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference.

But the win did not come without controversy as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr contested multiple plays that should have been called in favor of his wards. (READ: Kerr on wild Warriors loss: 'Mind-boggling')

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving hit the game-winning layup with less than a second to go to propel the Boston Celtics to a 114-112 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The win pushed the Celtics to a tie with the Pacers at 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

Game results

Minnesota 131, Golden State 130 (READ: Timberwolves stun Warriors in controversial OT finish)

Boston 114, Indiana 112 (READ: Kyrie Irving hits game-winner as Celtics escape Pacers)

Portland 118, Atlanta 98

LA Lakers 129, Charlotte 115

Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105

Utah 128, Washington 124

– Rappler.com