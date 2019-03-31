Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Golden State’s Steph Curry knock in some ridiculous buckets

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA’s topnotch guards continue to do what they do best.

Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Golden State’s Steph Curry knock in some ridiculous buckets, yet their teams wind up with contrasting results.

Check out Irving burying a game-winning drive with 0.5 seconds left and Curry draining a contested three from the corner to tie the game with just a fraction of a second left in overtime.

But while the Celtics pull off the escape versus the Indiana Pacers, the Warriors absorb a controversial loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves that prompts coach Steve Kerr to describe the game as "mind-boggling."

Irving’s teammates also deliver a highlight entry with Marcus Smart dishing out a behind-the-back pass to Al Horford for the dunk. – Rappler.com