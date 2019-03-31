James Harden goes on another triple-double tear to fuel the Rockets over the Kings in the West as 3 East teams prop up their playoff bids

Published 12:09 AM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden went on a tear again as the reigning MVP unleashed a 50-point triple-double to lift the Houston Rockets to a 119-108 triumph over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Saturday, March 30 (Sunday, March 31, Manila time).

Harden collected 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Rockets climbed to 3rd while also eliminating the Kings from playoff contention in the Western Conference.

The Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, meanwhile, kept their own playoff hopes alive in the East after hacking out key victories.

The Pistons snapped the Portland Trail Blazers' six-game winning streak, 99-90; the Nets stunned the Boston Celtics, 110-96; and the Heat tripped the New York Knicks, 100-92.

Game results

Detroit 99, Portland 90

Brooklyn 110, Boston 96

Orlando 121, Indiana 116

Toronto 124, Chicago 101

Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 109

LA Clippers 132, Cleveland 108

Memphis 120, Phoenix 115

– Rappler.com