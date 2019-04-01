Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine for 11 triples as the Warriors regain their pole position in the Western Conference

Published 11:42 AM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors rained three-pointers on the Charlotte Hornets en route to a 137-90 blowout win on Sunday, March 31 (Monday, April 1, Philippine time).

On fire all night, the Warriors buried 21 triples in the wire-to-wire win as they improved to 52-24 to regain their pole position in the Western Conference – one game ahead of the second-running Denver Nuggets (51-25).

Steph Curry chalked up 25 points behind 5 three-pointers to go with 6 assists and 5 rebounds and 2 steals while Klay Thompson drained 6 treys to finish with 24 points.

Quinn Cook also joined the three-point party with 21 points off 5 triples to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists while Kevin Durant and Draymond Green put up 11 and 10 points, respectively, and conjoined for 18 assists.

Willy Hernangomez had 22 points in the losing effort as the Hornets fell to 35-41 for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They are 3 games behind the Miami Heat (38-38) for the eighth and last playoff spot.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers started to rest superstar LeBron James but still managed to cruise to a 130-102 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rajon Rondo starred in the win with 24 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals while JaVale McGee chalked up 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Alex Caruso had 23 points, 6 assists and 4 steals and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma added 19 and 18 points, respectively, for the Lakers, who improved to 35-42 for 10th place in the West.

Julius Randle paced the Pelicans, who dropped to 32-46 for 12th place in the West, with 17 points. – Rappler.com