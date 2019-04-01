WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Klay Thompson and Steph Curry staged a three-point party as the Golden State Warriors steamrolled past the Charlotte Hornets, 137-90, on Sunday, March 31 (Monday, April 1, Philippine time).
With the win, the Warriors regained the top spot in the Western Conference as they improved to 52-45 – one game ahead of the second-running Denver Nuggets (51-25).
Elsewhere, Trey Young hit a game-winner at the buzzer to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-135 win over the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who had stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe sidelined.
Game results
Golden State 137, Charlotte 90 (READ: Warriors bury Hornets by 47)
Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135 (READ: Young hits game-winner as Hawks topple short-handed Bucks)
LA Lakers 130, New Orleans 102 (READ: Lakers win without LeBron)
LA Clippers 113, Memphis 96
Washington 95, Denver 90
Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103
Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106
– Rappler.com