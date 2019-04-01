The Warriors regain the top spot in the Western Conference with a 47-point blowout of the Hornets

Published 10:09 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Klay Thompson and Steph Curry staged a three-point party as the Golden State Warriors steamrolled past the Charlotte Hornets, 137-90, on Sunday, March 31 (Monday, April 1, Philippine time).

With the win, the Warriors regained the top spot in the Western Conference as they improved to 52-45 – one game ahead of the second-running Denver Nuggets (51-25).

Elsewhere, Trey Young hit a game-winner at the buzzer to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-135 win over the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who had stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe sidelined.

Game results

Golden State 137, Charlotte 90 (READ: Warriors bury Hornets by 47)

Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135 (READ: Young hits game-winner as Hawks topple short-handed Bucks)

LA Lakers 130, New Orleans 102 (READ: Lakers win without LeBron)

LA Clippers 113, Memphis 96

Washington 95, Denver 90

Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103

Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106

– Rappler.com