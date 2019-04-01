The Hawks' Trae Young improves his claim for the NBA's Rookie of the Year with a game-winner against the league-leading bucks

Published 7:13 AM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the NBA's Rookie of the Year is closer than ever as Trae Young improved his claim for the coveted award with a game-winning buzzer-beater against the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

The Atlanta Hawks rookie beat the buzzer off a deflected inbounds pass in a 136-135 win over the Bucks, who missed the services of stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe.

– Rappler.com