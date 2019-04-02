1

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/612F469A6EA84F6BAE882D2B94A4B421/img/A1679824418B4FB8A1365CFD760C13D9/danny-green.jpg

WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights

Watch the top teams of the East Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors dominate their opponents, and more thrilling action