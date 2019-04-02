Check out Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo drive in for some mean dunks

Published 7:53 AM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashed their hustle to headline the NBA's top 3 plays on Monday, April 1, (Tuesday, April 2, Manila time).

Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo – the Greek Freak who returned to the court after skipping one game – capitalized on a scramble for a rebound and drove in to make a quaking jam.

Utah's Mitchell, on the other hand, delivered the top play after driving through an open lane that led up to smooth slam on the rim.

Josh Jackson's SLAM & SWAT headlines Monday's TOP 10 PLAYS! pic.twitter.com/jbMjJ7KDVd — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2019

– Rappler.com