Thunder star Russell Westbrook erupts for a historic 20-20-20 game while the Warriors tighten their grip of the West top seed

Published 11:06 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Russell Westbrook erupted for an incredible triple-double of 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists to power the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 119-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Tuesday, April 2 (Wednesday, April 3, Manila time).

The feat made the former MVP just the second player in league history to record a 20-20-20 game since Wilt Chamberlain tallied 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers against Detroit in 1968.

DeMarcus Cousins also posted impressive numbers as the Golden State Warriors kept hold of the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 116-102 triumph over the Denver Nuggets.

Cousins posted a season-best performance of 28 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a pair of blocks to tow the defending champions to a 53-24 record.

Game results

Golden State 116, Denver 102 (READ: Warriors flex muscles anew vs Nuggets, tighten hold of No. 1)

Oklahoma City 119, LA Lakers 103 (READ: Westbrook becomes NBA's second 20-20-20 man)

San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111

Houston 130, Sacramento 105

