Wild slams take over the highlight reel

Published 10:33 AM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Wild slams take over the NBA highlight reel.

Watch Kevin Durant sink a one-handed dunk in a stellar night where he helped tow the Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets in a 116-102 victory that tightened the defending champions’ hold of the West top spot.

There’s also Paul George completing an audacious 360-degree dunk in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 119-103 ripping of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the same game, Lakers guard Alex Caruso gets his moment to shine – a poster dunk on Thunder big man Steven Adams – as superstar teammates LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Tyson Chandler sit out. – Rappler.com