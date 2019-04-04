James Harden and Chris Paul team up for 60 points as the Rockets keep hold of the 3rd spot with a win over the Clippers

Published 5:00 PM, April 04, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Western Conference contenders Houston and Portland pulled off key victories as the NBA regular season hits the final stretch.

The Rockets crushed the Los Angeles Clippers, 135-103, in what could have been a preview of a first-round playoff matchup.

James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 60 points, making 19-of-34 shots with 14 assists.

Clint Capela added 24 points with 15 rebounds as the Rockets (51-28) stayed a half-game in front of the Trail Blazers (50-28) for 3rd place.

The Trail Blazers, heading for the playoffs without Jusuf Nurkic after the star center's catastrophic leg injury earlier this month, notched their 50th win of the season, 116-89, over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Evan Turner posted his second straight triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists off the bench.

Enes Kenter scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds and Damian Lillard chipped in 20 points and 10 assists for Portland, who have won 11 of their past 13.

– Rappler.com