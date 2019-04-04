WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – As the NBA regular season heads into the final stretch, the Denver Nuggets stay within striking distance of West leader Golden State Warriors while 4 teams in the East jockey for the the remaining playoff berths.
The Nuggets rolled to a 113-85 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs – who saw coach Gregg Popovich ejected just 63 seconds into the game – to stay at 2nd with a 52-26 record.
West contenders Houston and Portland also pulled off separate wins to boost their chase for the No. 3 spot, while other results left 4 East teams – Detroit, Brooklyn, Orlando and Miami – fighting for the last 3 playoff tickets.
Game results
Denver 113, San Antonio 85 (READ: Nuggets rout Spurs as 'Pop' tossed)
Boston 112, Miami 102 (READ: Hayward shines as Celtics hand Heat damaging defeat)
Houston 135, LA Clippers 103 (READ: Rockets thump Clippers; Blazers up)
Portland 116, Memphis 89
Indiana 108, Detroit 89
Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105
Orlando 114, New York 100
Minnesota 110, Dallas 108
Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122
Utah 118, Phoenix 97
Charlotte 115, New Orleans 109
Chicago 115, Washington 114
