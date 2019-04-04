The NBA regular season heads into the final stretch, leaving many teams jockeying for position and battling for the last 3 playoff berths

Published 10:30 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the NBA regular season heads into the final stretch, the Denver Nuggets stay within striking distance of West leader Golden State Warriors while 4 teams in the East jockey for the the remaining playoff berths.

The Nuggets rolled to a 113-85 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs – who saw coach Gregg Popovich ejected just 63 seconds into the game – to stay at 2nd with a 52-26 record.

West contenders Houston and Portland also pulled off separate wins to boost their chase for the No. 3 spot, while other results left 4 East teams – Detroit, Brooklyn, Orlando and Miami – fighting for the last 3 playoff tickets.

Game results

Denver 113, San Antonio 85 (READ: Nuggets rout Spurs as 'Pop' tossed)

Boston 112, Miami 102 (READ: Hayward shines as Celtics hand Heat damaging defeat)

Houston 135, LA Clippers 103 (READ: Rockets thump Clippers; Blazers up)

Portland 116, Memphis 89

Indiana 108, Detroit 89

Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105

Orlando 114, New York 100

Minnesota 110, Dallas 108

Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122

Utah 118, Phoenix 97

Charlotte 115, New Orleans 109

Chicago 115, Washington 114

– Rappler.com