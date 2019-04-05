The two-time defending champions keep a two-game cushion over the top-seed chasing Nuggets

Published 3:26 PM, April 05, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – DeMarcus Cousins posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors boosted their chances of securing the top seed in the NBA Western Conference by clobbering the Los Angeles Lakers, 108-90, on Thursday, April 4 (Friday, April 5, Manila time).

The West-leading Golden State improved to a 54-24 record with just 4 regular season games left and kept a two-game cushion over idle second-placer Denver Nuggets, who host Portland on Friday.

Quinn Cook fired 12 of his 18 points in the 2nd quarter and Kevin Durant also delivered 15 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors.

Steph Curry had a quiet shooting night of 7 points on a 3-of-14 clip but had 10 boards, 7 assists and a highlight behind-the-back outlet pass to Durant for a slam.

Klay Thompson similarly struggled on the floor with a 3-of-11 shooting to finish with 11 points.

But that hardly mattered as the rest of the Warriors came out clicking from the get-go, shooting 64% in the 1st quarter to build an early 27-point lead, 37-10.

The eliminated Lakers, who slipped to 35-44, had been playing minus injured superstar LeBron James as well a young hotshots Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram.

– With a report from Agence France-Presse