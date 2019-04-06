Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo drop some ridiculous plays

Published 10:16 AM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The chase for NBA playoff seeding heats up and so does the on-court action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been spectacular all season for the Milwaukee Bucks, who just sealed the No. 1 spot in the East. Check out one of the Greek Freak’s huge slams in his scintillating 45-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist, 5-block show against the Sixers.

Steph Curry – even on a subpar shooting night for West leader Golden State Warriors – takes the spotlight with a ridiculous behind-the-back outlet pass to Kevin Durant for a slam.

And then there’s the eliminated Los Angeles Lakers – playing minus the injured LeBron James and virtually their entire cast of young hotshots – still posting some highlights just like the mean putback slam of guard Alex Caruso. – Rappler.com