Just over a week after draining a halfcourt heave at the buzzer, Jeremy Lamb breaks the Raptors' heart anew

Published 12:08 PM, April 06, 2019

CHARLOTTE, USA – Jeremy Lamb once again came up with a clutch three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors with 3.3 seconds remaining in the game and the Charlotte Hornets escaped with a 113-111 upset win in the NBA on Friday, April 5 (Saturday, April 6, Manila time).

It was a tight game in the final minute – a back-and-forth sequence of lead changes with Toronto holding on to a one-point lead at 109-108 as Kawhi Leonard and Kemba Walker exchanged baskets in the next two possessions.

With 15 seconds left in the game clock, Walker dribbled the full court to set-up the play. But as he drove to the basket, 3 Raptors players collapsed on him but he found Lamb wide open to make the game-winning three-point shot.

The Raptors still had a chance to win the game with 3.3 seconds left. Leonard, however got his shot stuck in the corner of the ring, allowing the Hornets to get the win.

“He did it again, man,” Walker said after Lamb’s heroics. “He made some huge plays down the stretch. J-Lamb came up huge. That was big time.”

“Man, Kemba made a great pass,” Lamb said of his teammate. “Everybody said if I get it, shoot it. I just tried to shoot it with confidence. That was a little bit easier shot than the last time. I’m just happy it went in."

Lamb’s game-winner was reminiscent of his halfcourt heave at the buzzer that he made 10 days ago also against the same team.

Walker led with 29 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Lamb tallied 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while forward Frank Kaminsky had a double-double of 22 points 13 rebounds to help the Hornets keep their playoff chances alive.

The Raptors actually held a 65-57 halftime advantage, but the Hornets made a huge third-quarter run that enabled them to keep up with one of Eastern Conference championship contenders.

Leonard led his team with 29 points and 6 rebounds. Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry contributed with 20 points and 16 points, respectively. – Rappler.com