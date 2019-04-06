Nikola Jokic flirts with a triple-double as the Nuggets lock up at least the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference

Published 4:27 PM, April 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nikola Jokic tallied 22 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists as the Denver Nuggets clinched the Northwest Division title with a 119-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA on Friday, April 5 (Saturday, April 6, Manila time).

Paul Millsap scored 25 points and Jamal Murray had 23 as Denver locked up at least the No. 3 seed in the NBA's Western Conference.

Denver has a slim chance at gaining the top seed as the first place Golden State Warriors also won on Friday, 120-114, over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Denver lead the Houston Rockets by 1 1/2 games for the 2nd seed in the West.

"That's big," said Murray of the division title. "Everybody knows how well we play at home."

Enes Kanter had 24 points, Rodney Hood had 17 and Al-Farouq Aminu had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Portland, which dropped to 4th with a 50-29 slate.

Damian Lillard scored 14 points and missed all 6 of his three-point attempts.

The same teams meet again on Sunday night with the Nuggets having won the last 6 in a row.

"This was our night and it is going to carry over when we go to their place," said Murray. "We have to bring the same energy, same pace and try to get it done." – Rappler.com