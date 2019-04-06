Boston gains the upper hand as the Celtics and Pacers stay in line for a postseason showdown

Published 3:11 PM, April 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA –Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward combined for 43 points as the Boston Celtics seized sole possession of 4th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 117-97 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA on Friday, April 5 (Saturday, April 6, Manila time).

Tatum had 22 points and Hayward 21 for the visiting Celtics, who are battling for homecourt advantage in the postseason. Boston is also trying to catch 3rd place Philadelphia in the standings.

The Celtics improved to 48-32 on the season to break a 4th place tie with the Pacers – the two teams in line to meet each other when the postseason begins next weekend.

Kyrie Irving finished with 17 points for Boston and Hayward went a perfect 9-for-9 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the charity stripe in the win.

Myles Turner scored 15 points for the Pacers, who have lost 8 of their past 11 games and are struggling late in the season to slip to a 47-33 slate. – Rappler.com