Published 5:14 PM, April 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Stephen Curry bounced back from his lowest scoring game of the season to deliver 40 points as the Golden State Warriors moved to within one win of clinching the top seed by beating the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Friday, April 5 (Saturday, April 6, Manila time).

Curry – who had a quiet shooting night of 7 points on a 3-of-14 clip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday – shot 9-of-12 from three-point range and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

The two-time MVP also dished out 7 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds

Golden State just need a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Clippers to seal the top seed in the West playoffs which begin next weekend.

40 PTS | 9 3PM | 7 AST | 6 REB@StephenCurry30 and the @warriors improve to 55-24 on the season! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/kwqlOim8bS — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2019

Draymond Green collected 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists while Kevin Durant scored 15 and dished out 8 assists for the Warriors, who improved to 55-24 and kept their distance from the second-running Denver Nuggets (53-26).

Curry also moved up to 3rd in the Warriors’ all-time scoring list with 16,283 points, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) and Rick Barry (16,447).

Golden State led wire-to-wire Friday and at one stage had a whopping 21 point lead over the Cavs.

The Warriors swept the Cavaliers, then powered by LeBron James, in last season's NBA finals.

Collin Sexton paced the Cavs with 27 points. – Rappler.com