WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – It was a packed NBA game night as 26 teams clashed, with many jockeying for key rankings in the final stretch of the regular season.
Boston and Indiana, virtually on track to face off in the playoffs, had a one-sided duel as the Celtics carved out a a 117-97 blowout over the Pacers to secure 4th place and the homecourt edge in the Eastern Conference.
The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, moved within a win away of clinching the No. 1 spot in the West after drubbing the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-114, behind the 40-point showing of Steph Curry.
Denver, though, continued to chase the defending champion Warriors after the second-running Nuggets triumphed over the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-110, to stay within striking distance.
Game results
Boston 117, Indiana 97 (READ: Celtics blow out Pacers for 4th seed, homecourt edge)
Oklahoma City 123, Detroit 110 (READ: Westbrook posts triple-double average for 3rd straight season)
Golden State 120, Cleveland 114 (READ: Curry bounces back with 40 as Warriors cushion West lead)
Denver 119, Portland 110 (READ: Nuggets turn back Blazers, clinch division title)
Charlotte 113, Toronto 111 (READ: Hornets sting Raptors with Jeremy Lamb game-winner)
Los Angeles Lakers 122, Los Angeles Clippers 117
Orlando 149, Atlanta 113
San Antonio 129, Washington 112
Houston 120, New York 96
Minnesota 11, Miami 109
Memphis 122, Dallas 112
Utah 119, Sacramento 98
Phoenix 133, New Orleans 126
– Rappler.com