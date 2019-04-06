The defending champion Warriors stay the course in the West while East teams continue to battle it out for the final seeding

Published 12:00 AM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It was a packed NBA game night as 26 teams clashed, with many jockeying for key rankings in the final stretch of the regular season.

Boston and Indiana, virtually on track to face off in the playoffs, had a one-sided duel as the Celtics carved out a a 117-97 blowout over the Pacers to secure 4th place and the homecourt edge in the Eastern Conference.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, moved within a win away of clinching the No. 1 spot in the West after drubbing the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-114, behind the 40-point showing of Steph Curry.

Denver, though, continued to chase the defending champion Warriors after the second-running Nuggets triumphed over the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-110, to stay within striking distance.

Game results

Boston 117, Indiana 97 (READ: Celtics blow out Pacers for 4th seed, homecourt edge)

Oklahoma City 123, Detroit 110 (READ: Westbrook posts triple-double average for 3rd straight season)

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114 (READ: Curry bounces back with 40 as Warriors cushion West lead)

Denver 119, Portland 110 (READ: Nuggets turn back Blazers, clinch division title)

Charlotte 113, Toronto 111 (READ: Hornets sting Raptors with Jeremy Lamb game-winner)

Los Angeles Lakers 122, Los Angeles Clippers 117

Orlando 149, Atlanta 113

San Antonio 129, Washington 112

Houston 120, New York 96

Minnesota 11, Miami 109

Memphis 122, Dallas 112

Utah 119, Sacramento 98

Phoenix 133, New Orleans 126

– Rappler.com