The Nets hack out a huge upset win over the No. 1 Bucks to boost their playoff bid

Published 2:15 PM, April 07, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Joe Harris sank the go-ahead three-pointer with 84 seconds left as the Brooklyn Nets' playoff push got a boost with a 133-128 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, April 6 (Sunday, April 7, Manila time).

The Nets used a balanced attack to beat the shorthanded Bucks as 8 players scored in double figures. They also drained 19 three-pointers.

Brooklyn improved to 40-40 on the NBA season to move into a tie with the Orlando Magic for 6th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Detroit is a half game behind at 39-40. But the Nets have tiebreakers against both the Magic and the Pistons.

D'Angelo Russell had 25 points and 10 assists, Caris LeVert scored 24 points and Jared Dudley collected 14 of his 16 points in the second half.

Milwaukee played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was out with a left calf injury.

Milwaukee has already clinched the best record in the league with a win on the road over the Philadelphia 76ers two nights earlier.

Eric Bledsoe had 33 points and 11 assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton finished with 24 points.

Bledsoe disagreed with those who have said the Bucks have little to play for, saying the team would love to reach the 60-victory mark.

"We want to achieve it but at the same time we want to play the right way," he said. "I thought we did a great job of doing that tonight.

"It was a big game for them. So we've just got to move on." – Rappler.com