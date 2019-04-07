The playoff-bound Sixers pick up win No. 50 against the Bulls to snap a three-game skid

Published 4:07 PM, April 07, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Joel Embiid dominated inside to score 20 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia returned to the winner's circle with a 116-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA on Saturday, April 6 (Sunday, April 7, Manila time).

JJ Redick scored 23 points as Philadelphia (50-30) snapped a three-game losing skid and widened the gap over Boston (48-32) for the 3rd seed in the East to two games with the win.

The 76ers were missing guard Jimmy Butler, who was out for the second straight game with a back injury.

Embiid was making his second start after missing 3 straight with a sore left knee. He also had 5 assists and 3 blocked shots against the Bulls.

JJ Redick puts up 23 PTS, 4 3PM, leading the @sixers to their 50th win of the season! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/OTNhcNA2M0 — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2019

It was a much better performance than his first game back from the injury when he was outscored by fellow league MVP candidate Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee.

Redick drained four three-pointers and Tobias Harris added 16 points as the 76ers took an eight-point halftime lead and then seized command with a third-quarter surge on the way to win No. 50.

Former 76er JaKarr Sampson scored a career-high 29 points for Chicago, who lost for the sixth time in 7 games.

"It's good to be back in the NBA," said Sampson, who had been toiling in the NBA's development league before the Bulls called him up.

"It just felt good going against my old team. I just let the game come to me." – Rappler.com