WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – The Brooklyn Nets scored a huge upset win to fortify its playoff bid in the NBA Eastern Conference.
With D'Angelo Russell leading a balanced charge, the Nets outlasted the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, 133-128, in the NBA on Saturday, April 6 (Sunday, April 7, Manila time).
The triumph propelled the Nets (40-40) to a share of 6th place with the Orlando Magic at 40-40 as the last 3 playoff spots remain up for grabs.
Philadelphia also pulled off a key win as the Sixers (50-30) blasted the Chicago Bulls, 116-96, and cushioned their lead over the Boston Celtics (48-32) for the East 3rd seed.
Game results
Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128 (READ: Playoff hungry Nets topple top-seeded Bucks)
Philadelphia 116, Chicago 96 (READ: Embiid, Sixers back in winner's circle)
– Rappler.com