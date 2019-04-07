The Sixers and the Nets prop up their playoff seedings with key wins

Published 10:45 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Brooklyn Nets scored a huge upset win to fortify its playoff bid in the NBA Eastern Conference.

With D'Angelo Russell leading a balanced charge, the Nets outlasted the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, 133-128, in the NBA on Saturday, April 6 (Sunday, April 7, Manila time).

The triumph propelled the Nets (40-40) to a share of 6th place with the Orlando Magic at 40-40 as the last 3 playoff spots remain up for grabs.

Philadelphia also pulled off a key win as the Sixers (50-30) blasted the Chicago Bulls, 116-96, and cushioned their lead over the Boston Celtics (48-32) for the East 3rd seed.

Game results

Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128 (READ: Playoff hungry Nets topple top-seeded Bucks)

Philadelphia 116, Chicago 96 (READ: Embiid, Sixers back in winner's circle)

– Rappler.com