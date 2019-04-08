Miami hopes for the best on other teams' results to have any chance of progressing to the postseason

Published 10:37 AM, April 08, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Miami Heat edged closer to elimination from the NBA playoffs for the second time in 3 seasons on after a 117-109 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, April 7 (Monday, April 8, Philippine time).

Miami entered the game with its destiny still in its own hands, knowing that victories in its 3 final regular season fixtures would carry it into the postseason.

But an agonizing loss which saw the Heat blow a 13-point first-half lead means they are now sweating on results elsewhere to have any chance of progressing.

Sunday's loss left Miami with 38 wins and 42 defeats for 10th place in the Eastern Conference – 1.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons for the eighth and last quarterfinals berth.

Toronto, who is second in the East with a 57-24 record, was carried to victory after big points contributions from Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard.

Siakam scored 23 points while Leonard finished with 22.

Danny Green's intervention in overtime proved decisive, with the Raptors player scoring 7 of his team's 14 points to set up the win.

Miami icon Dwyane Wade, who could grace an NBA court for a last time when the regular season draws to a close on Wednesday, finished with 21 points.

The three-time NBA champion, however, was left frustrated when he missed a basket in the final seconds of regulation which would have given Miami a crucial win. – Rappler.com