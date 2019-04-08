Playing in their final regular season game at the Oracle Arena, the Warriors put on a show to lock in on the No. 1 ranking in the Western Conference

Published 11:21 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors locked in on the No. 1 ranking in the Western Conference with a 131-104 romp of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, April 7 (Monday, April 8, Philippine time).

Playing in their final regular season game at the Oracle Arena before making the Chase Center in San Francisco their new home, the Warriors put on a show as they improved to 56-24.

Steph Curry showed way in the win with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Draymond Green filled up the stats sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 blocks, and 3 steals.

Over at the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat are on the brink of missing the playoffs for the second time in the last 3 seasons following a 109-117 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

There is only one remaining postseason spot up for grabs in the East as the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic secured their playoff berths with wins over the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics, respectively.

Game results

Golden State 131, LA Clippers 104 (READ: Warriors crush Clippers as playoffs near)

Toronto 117, Miami 109 (READ: Heat on the brink after Raptors defeat)

LA Lakers 113, Utah 109 (READ: Lakers halt Jazz streak as LeBron continues to rest)

Brooklyn 108, Indiana 96

Orlando 116, Boston 108

Houston 149, Phoenix 113

Portland 115, Denver 108

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 90

Oklahoma City 132, Minnesota 126

Charlotte 104, Detroit 91

Dallas 129, Memphis 127

Milwaukee 115, Atlanta 107

New York 113, Washington 110

New Orleans 133, Sacramento 129

– Rappler.com