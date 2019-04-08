Steph Curry drills in a 3-pointer from way downtown as an ode for the Warriors' final regular season game at the Oracle Arena

Published 7:33 AM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry savored every minute of the Golden State Warriors' final regular season game at the Oracle Arena.

"Chef Curry" cooked the Los Angeles Clippers with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the Warriors' 131-104 romp on Sunday, April 7 (Monday, April 8, Philippine time).

One of Curry's buckets came with seconds left in the 3rd quarter as the two-time former MVP drilled in a three-pointer from way downtown before pulling off a dance move.

Also making the highlight reel are Curry's teammate Draymond Green and Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights) – Rappler.com