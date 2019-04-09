Michael Jordan remains to be the fan favorite over LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Published 10:14 AM, April 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Michael Jordan and not LeBron James is the greatest player of all time, according to a survey of NBA players published by The Athletic on Monday, April 8.

The sports news website polled 127 NBA players between March 16 and April 1 for its inaugural anonymous player survey, asking subjects a range of questions about the sport.

On the question of which player deserved to be recognized as the greatest in history, the verdict of the 122 players who answered the question was unanimous.

According to the survey, 73% believe six-time NBA champion Jordan is the greatest player the sport has seen. James came in second with 11.9% of votes, ahead of Kobe Bryant with 10.6%.

The poll also revealed that James Harden is most players' pick to win this season's MVP honors.

Houston Rockets star Harden, the 2017-2018 MVP, was chosen by 44.3% of respondents, with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo just behind with 38.9% of the votes.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George was third with 12.7%.

Antetokounmpo however was the clear favorite for players asked who they would attempt to build a new franchise around.

The towering Greek star was chosen by 36.4% of players asked who they would sign first if they were building a roster from scratch.

New Orleans Pelicans ace Anthony Davis was second with 10.4% of votes while Joel Embiid (8.8%) was third. – Rappler.com

