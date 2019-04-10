Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade put on a show in their final home games for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat, respectively

Published 6:22 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade will be bringing down the curtain on their storied NBA careers and they did not disappoint in their final home games on Tuesday, April 9 (Wednesday, April 10, Philippine time).

Nowitzki followed up the surprise announcement of his retirement with his best offensive game in recent memory as he put up 30 points off 5 triples in Dallas Mavericks' 120-109 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Wade likewise dropped 30 points, powering the Miami Heat to a 122-99 romp over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers succumb a 101-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers no thanks to Mo Harkless' game-winning three-pointer on the heels of Magic Johnson stepping down as president of basketball operations.

Game results

Dallas 120, Phoenix 109

Miami 122, Philadelphia 99

Portland 104, LA Lakers 101

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 111

Boston 116, Washington 110

Detroit 100, Memphis 93

Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97

Golden State 112, New Orleans 103

New York 96, Chicago 86

Toronto 120, Minnesota 100

Utah 118, Denver 108

