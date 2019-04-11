LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony ham it up with Dwyane Wade as their long-time pal plays his final NBA game

Published 2:01 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The stars were out in Brooklyn as Dwyane Wade wrapped up his legendary 16-year career.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony all watched the Heat legend collect a triple-double in a 94-113 curtain call loss against the Nets.

Wade finished his NBA career with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, appropriately clinching the trip-dub with a pass to fellow Miami legend Udonis Haslem late in the 4th quarter.

Of course, his buddies couldn't help but celebrate.

In a touching gesture, Wade saved his last jersey for Anthony, who has been out of the league since getting traded to and waived by the Chicago Bulls.

You could just tell that "Melo" misses the game a lot.

The antics didn't stop there as James also saved one last video-bomb, just for old times' sake.

Even the Nets fans chimed in and trashed Paul Pierce, who recently claimed that he'd be "sitting on 5 or 6 championships" compared to Wade if he had James or Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on his team.

Prior to the Nets clinching this year's playoffs, Pierce was part of Brooklyn's last postseason appearance in 2015.

But just for today, Brooklyn was in for #OneLastDance, and that's the truth. – Rappler.com