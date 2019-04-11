The Pistons nail the last playoffs ticket on the final day of the NBA regular season as league icons Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki bid farewell

Published 8:14 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The last day of the NBA regular season is replete of drama as the Detroit Pistons nail the 8th and last seed in the Eastern Conference while two icons bid farewell.

Led by Luke Kennard and Andre Drummond, the Pistons clinched the final ticket to the playoffs after a 115-89 drubbing of the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 10 (Thursday, Aprill 11, Manila time)

Dwyane Wade, meanwhile, signed off with a fifth career triple-double in New York as the already-eliminated Miami Heat closed their season with a 113-94 loss to the playoff-bound Brooklyn Nets.

Wade, who had been given a gala send-off on Tuesday in his final home appearance in Miami, finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the defeat.

There was a double-digit farewell for another NBA superstar in San Antonio, where Dallas Mavericks German veteran Dirk Nowitzki finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mavericks, who finished outside the playoff places, were beaten 105-94 by the San Antonio Spurs, the 7th seeds from the Western Conference.

Game results

Detroit 115, New York 89 (READ: Pistons rout Knicks to claim last playoff ticket)

Brooklyn 113, Miami 94 (LOOK: LeBron, CP3, Melo turn up antics in Wade's final game)

Indiana 135, Atlanta 134

Orlando 122, Charlotte 114

Memphis 132, Golden State 117

Oklahoma City 127, Milwaukee 116

Philadelphia 125, Chicago 109

San Anotnio 105, Dallas 94

Denver 99, Minnesota 95

Los Angles Clippers 143, Utah 137

Portland 136, Sacramento 131

– Rappler.com