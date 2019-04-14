Stephen Curry becomes the all-time leader for three-points made in the playoffs as the Warriors take Game 1

Published 11:55 AM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Curry sizzled with 38 points – spiced up by 8 three-pointers that gave him the record for highest total triples made in NBA playoffs history – as the Golden State Warriors rolled past the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-104, in Game 1 of their Western Conference series on Saturday, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Manila time).

Curry shot 8-of-12 from beyond the arc for a total of 386 three-pointers made in the playoffs, surpassing Ray Allen’s previous record of 385.

“That’s pretty special,” said Curry. “Anytime that you can pass them, that’s special.”

The two-time league MVP also grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

Tempers flared in the game as Warriors star Kevin Durant and Clippers’ Patrick Beverley got ejected with 4:41 minutes left in the game after figuring in an altercation.

Durant, though, also had a record night after amassing 3,679 points to pass Dirk Nowitzki (3,663) for 15th place on the career playoff scoring list.

The reigning Finals MVP finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks.

Draymond Green had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists while Klay Thompson added 12 markers for the defending champions.

The reserves stepped up for the Clippers with Montrezl Harrell leading with 26 points and Lou Williams tallying 25 points and 9 assists.

“They played hard, but again, we’re talking about 48 minutes and imposing our will and that’s what we did ,” Curry said of the Clippers, who returned to the playoffs after missing last season following 6 straight appearances.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set Monday. – Rappler.com