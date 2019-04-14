Stephen Curry delivers another scintillating performance and Clippers coach Doc Rivers isn't exactly happy

Published 2:33 PM, April 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors began their quest for a three-peat by clobbering the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA Western Conference matchup on Saturday, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Manila time).

And Clippers coach Doc Rivers wan’t exactly happy that it was Stephen Curry who turned out to be the thorn again.

Stephen Curry unleashed 38 points, shooting 8-of-12 from beyond the arc to pass Ray Allen (385) with 386 to become the all-time leader for three-points made in the playoffs.

“Curry has destroyed us all year,” said Rivers. “We have to try to do better from a coaching perspective.”

Aside from another scoring spectacle, Curry also hauled down a career-high 15 rebounds and dished out 7 assists in the defending champions’ 121-104 drubbing of the Clippers

“It’s remarkable. Given that he’s at his prime and he has a lot of games left,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the two-time MVP.

“Steph has played a lot of playoff games and he has come through so often. And I guess I get asked a lot, ’Is this the best he’s playing?’ And every year that’s the question. He’s playing his best for 5 years, from what I see.”

Curry, of course, credits the Warriors’ entire star-studded roster.

"We have been working for the last month on our collective mindset, raising our intensity and focus,” said Curry. "It might not be flashy but we all got to do our jobs." – With a report from Agence France-Presse