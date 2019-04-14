Steph Curry and the Warriors kick off their three-peat bid in fine fashion while 3 lower ranked teams pull off massive upsets in Day 1 of the NBA playoffs

Published 7:36 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Upsets are aplenty on the first day of the NBA playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors began their bid for a third straight NBA title in fine fashion with a 121-104 romp of the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference on Saturday, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Philippine time).

But the stories of the day are the 3 lower ranked teams shocking their heavily favored opponents as the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs pull off massive upsets in their respective seven-game series.

Game results

Golden State 121, LA Clippers 104 (READ: Curry sets playoff record as Warriors dominate Clippers)

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102 (READ: Nets upset Sixers in NBA playoffs opener)

Orlando 104, Toronto 101 (READ: Augustin hits game-winner as No. 7 Magic stun Raptors)

San Antonio 101, Denver 96 (READ: Spurs upset Jokic, No. 2 Nuggets)

– Rappler.com