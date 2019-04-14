WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Upsets are aplenty on the first day of the NBA playoffs.
The Golden State Warriors began their bid for a third straight NBA title in fine fashion with a 121-104 romp of the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference on Saturday, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Philippine time).
But the stories of the day are the 3 lower ranked teams shocking their heavily favored opponents as the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs pull off massive upsets in their respective seven-game series.
Game results
Golden State 121, LA Clippers 104 (READ: Curry sets playoff record as Warriors dominate Clippers)
Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102 (READ: Nets upset Sixers in NBA playoffs opener)
Orlando 104, Toronto 101 (READ: Augustin hits game-winner as No. 7 Magic stun Raptors)
San Antonio 101, Denver 96 (READ: Spurs upset Jokic, No. 2 Nuggets)
