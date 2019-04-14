'If you're going to boo, then stay on that side,' Australian star Ben Simmons tells Sixers fans

Published 7:01 PM, April 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Philadelphia 76ers expressed dismay at their fans who booed the home team as they slid to a disappointing loss to the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, 111-102, in their opening NBA playoff game on Saturday, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Manila time).

Australian star Ben Simmons risked the wrath of Philadelphia's support by lashing fans who booed.

"If you're going to boo, then stay on that side," said Simmons, who was held to just 9 points.

"That's how I feel, if you're a Sixer fan and you're going to boo then stay on that side."

Jimmy Butler, who shot a playoff career-high 36 points, said the No. 3 Sixers could only remedy the fan response by delivering a win in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series in Philadelphia on Monday.

"I understand it. They want to see us win. I want to see us win, too," Butler said. "We just gotta do better. I guarantee if we're winning they're not booing. That's how we change it. Just got to go out there and win on Monday."

Ailing Joel Embiid, who had 22 points, admitted the incident affected the players.

"The fact that it's after every single miss," he said. "Every missed shot, then you get booed. You get the next one and you think 'Should I shoot it or not because I'm about to get booed?'" – Rappler.com