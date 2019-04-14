WATCH: 'Surreal' for Curry to dethrone Allen as NBA's playoff 3-point king
MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry has dethroned Ray Allen as the NBA's three-point playoff king as he steered the Golden State Warriors to a rousing start in the NBA playoffs.
Curry fired 38 points to propel the Warriors to a 121-104 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference clash on Saturday, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Philippine time).
Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors on becoming the all-time leader for 3PM in #NBAPlayoffs history! #StrengthInNumbers #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/15QaWTCGoX— NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2019
More than half of the Warrior star's scoring output came from beyond the arc as he drilled in 8 triples, making him the NBA's new record holder for most three-pointers made in the postseason with 386.
Arguably considered as the NBA's greatest shooter, Curry bested Allen's mark of 385 playoff treys at a significantly faster pace – doing so in 80 less postseason games and 20 less three-point attempts. – Rappler.com