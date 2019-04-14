The Warriors star bests the legendary shooter's record at a significantly faster pace – doing so in 80 less playoff games and 20 less three-point attempts

Published 11:31 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry has dethroned Ray Allen as the NBA's three-point playoff king as he steered the Golden State Warriors to a rousing start in the NBA playoffs.

Curry fired 38 points to propel the Warriors to a 121-104 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference clash on Saturday, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Philippine time).

More than half of the Warrior star's scoring output came from beyond the arc as he drilled in 8 triples, making him the NBA's new record holder for most three-pointers made in the postseason with 386.

Arguably considered as the NBA's greatest shooter, Curry bested Allen's mark of 385 playoff treys at a significantly faster pace – doing so in 80 less postseason games and 20 less three-point attempts. – Rappler.com