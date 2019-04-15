Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee run roughshod over the hapless Detroit to kick off their hunt for an NBA championship

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Milwaukee Bucks showed why they are the Eastern Conference kingpins and Giannis Antetokounmpo proved he is worthy of the MVP award after trampling all over the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 17 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the Bucks began their hunt for a championship with a 121-86 blowout of the Pistons in Game 1 on Sunday, April 14 (Monday, April 15, Philippine time).

"It was fun," said Antetokounmpo. "We did a good job of playing hard and playing together.

"The coach told us at halftime to stay together, keep rebounding the ball and run it down.

"I am just glad we got a win."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks ran roughshod over the hapless Pistons all game and the 35-point deficit was flattering to the visitors.

Detroit tried everything to stop the "Greek Freak" and the only time they did was when center Andre Drummond shoved him to the floor with both hands. The Pistons big man was thrown out of the game by the referees.

Antetokounmpo was 9-for-17 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range.

Drummond threw a kiss to the Fiserv Forum crowd as he headed to the showers but it might as well be the kiss of death for the Pistons against the NBA's top team, which ended the regular season with 60 wins.

Seven Bucks scored in double figures as Eric Bledsoe had 15 points and Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each added 14. George Hill came off the bench to score 16 points.

Detroit played without forward Blake Griffin, who has missed 5 of the last 8 games with a sore knee. – Rappler.com