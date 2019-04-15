In their second straight season to meet in the playoffs, Houston reasserts its mastery over Utah

Published 12:42 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets could not have opened the NBA playoffs any better with a 122-90 demolition of the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 14 (Monday, April 15, Manila time).

Reigning league MVP James Harden was his usual self, posting a near-triple-double of 29 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. Six other Rockets players made double figures in the romp.

Eric Gordon fired 17 points, Clint Capela pumped in 16 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Paul chipped in 14 points and 7 assists, while PJ Tucker added 11 points and 2 steals in the win.

Also making their presence felt for Houston were Kenneth Faried and Danuel House Jr, who came off the bench and delivered 11 points each and combined for 8 rebounds.

It is the second straight season the two teams are clashing in the playoffs after the Rockets finished the Jazz in 5 games of the Western Conference semifinals last year.

Rudy Gobert paced Utah with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore sensation Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven affair is slated on Wednesday, April 17 (Thursday, April 18, Manila time). – Rappler.com