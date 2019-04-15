The Bucks and 3 other higher-ranked teams wrap up Day 2 of the NBA playoffs winning their respective first round openers

Published 7:44 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks made easy work of the Detroit Pistons as Day 2 of the NBA playoffs wrapped up with all 4 higher-ranked teams winning their respective first round openers.

The Bucks banked on 7 players breaching double figures to deal the Pistons a sound 121-86 beating on Sunday, April 14 (Monday, April 15, Philippine time), in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference duel.

Also winning Game 1 are the Boston Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets.

Game results

Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86 (READ: Bucks deliver playoff message with Game 1 crushing of Pistons)

Boston 84, Indiana 74 (READ: Irving dazzles as Celtics thwart Pacers in Game 1)

Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99 (READ: Blazers end playoff losing streak with defeat of Thunder)

Houston 122, Utah 90 (READ: Harden, Rockets blast Jazz to clinch Game 1)

– Rappler.com