The Philadelphia 76ers get even with the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a dominant win

Published 10:50 AM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philadelphia 76ers' 51-point outburst in the third quarter overpowered the Brooklyn Nets, 145-123, in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Monday, April 15, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The crucial third-period surge turned out to be a league milestone as it matches the most points in a quarter by any team in a playoff game in NBA history.

With the revenge win, the Sixers evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Joel Embiid topscored for the team with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds while Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double of 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

From a 65-64 lead at the half, the dynamic duo of Simmons and Embiid sparked Sixers' 21-2 run at the start of the third quarter to stretch the gap to 20 points, 86-66.

The 76ers virtually sealed the win with a massive 116-87 lead heading into the fourth. – Rappler.com