The Los Angeles Clippers even the series with NBA defending champion Golden State

Published 1:43 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Landry Shamet hit a go-ahead bucket that capped off the Los Angeles Clippers' spirited comeback over the Golden State Warriors, 135-131, in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Monday, April 15, (Tuesday, April 16, Manila time) at the Oracle Arena.

The Clippers' win on Monday night evened the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series with the Golden State Warriors at 1-1.

Lou Williams erupted for 36 points and dished out 11 assists to lead the Clippers while Montrezl Harrell recorded a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers were trailing the Golden State Warriors by as much as 31 points until Williams' personal 6-0 run sparked a massive run late in the third quarter that cut Warriors' lead down to 10, 108-98.

This is the largest comeback completed in NBA playoff history.

As Steph Curry continued to lift the Warriors in the payoff period, Danilo Gallinari's and-1 play brought about a 13-1 run that made it a two-point game, 121-119.

The Warriors attempted to keep the lead, but Shamet drained a triple that nabbed the lead for the Clippers with 15.9 seconds to play.

Steph Curry fired 29 points and dished out 6 assists to lead Golden State.

The NBA defending champions suffered blow in the first quarter with DeMarcus Cousins going down with an injury 3 minutes into the game.

Reports have surfaced that the Golden State center tore his left quad, but the team will wait for the MRI results on Tuesday, April 16.

Cousins managed to scored 2 points, grab 2 rebounds and dish out 1 assist before exiting the game. – Rappler.com