After an epic meltdown, the defending champion Warriors get more bad news

Published 9:06 AM, April 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins faces an indefinite injury layoff after suffering a torn quadriceps muscle in the NBA champions' defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, it was confirmed Tuesday.

Cousins exited Monday's Game 2 loss in the 1st quarter clutching his left quad. An MRI scan on Tuesday, April 16 confirmed a torn muscle.

"The injury will sideline Cousins indefinitely and he will begin rehabilitation immediately," a Warriors statement said. "Updates on his progress will be provided as appropriate."

US media reports Tuesday said the injury is likely to have ended Cousins' season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Monday said the injury was "significant" and expected Cousins to be out "for a while."

Cousins exit came with the Warriors leading 11-9 in Monday's game.

The 28-year-old collapsed to the court and failed to get up after he lunged for a loose ball.

The Warriors later suffered a stunning defeat, blowing a 31-point lead as the Clippers completed the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history to win 135-131 and level the series 1-1.

Game 3 in the series takes place in Los Angeles on Thursday. – Rappler.com