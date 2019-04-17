Kawhi Leonard erupts for 37 points and Kyle Lowry rebounds from a scoreless stint as Toronto dominates Orlando

Published 11:33 AM, April 17, 2019

TORONTO, Canada – Kawhi Leonard erupted for 37 points and Pascal Siakam delivered a double-double as the Toronto Raptors overwhelmed the Orlando Magic, 111-82, to level their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series on Tuesday, April 16 (Wednesday, April 17, Manila time).

The Raptors, who were jolted by shock defeat in Game 1 on Saturday, came roaring back to dominate the Magic throughout on their way to a convincing victory in the best-of-seven series.

Kyle Lowry also made up from scoreless stint to finish with 22 points on an 8-of-13 clip in the game that the Raptors controlled all the way and built double-digit leads as high as 34.

After opening up a 51-39 lead at half-time, the Raptors cut loose in a devastating 3rd quarter, outscoring Orlando by 39-27 to take 90-66 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

Leonard was the architect for the Raptors' potent offense, making 15-of-22 field goals on his way to 37 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists before a raucous home crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

Cameroonian power forward Siakam meanwhile had a big night for the Raptors, adding 19 points and hauling down 10 rebounds with one assist for his double.

Serge Ibaka had 13 off the bench as the second-seeded Raptors dominated their seventh-seeded opponents.

Aaron Gordon led the Orlando scoring with 20 points while Terrence Ross finished with 15 and Evan Fournier 10.

Game 3 of the series takes place in Orlando on Friday. – Rappler.com