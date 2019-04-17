Just when the No. 2 Nuggets seem headed to a 0-2 deficit, Jamal Murray unleashes 21 points in the 4th quarter against the Spurs

Published 1:05 PM, April 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Jamal Murray exploded for 21 points in the 4th quarter as the Denver Nuggets staged a dramatic late fightback to clinch a series-leveling 114-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Tuesday, April 16 (Wednesday, April 17, Manila time).

Trailing 81-75 at the end of the 3rd quarter, the Nuggets looked to be heading towards a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-seven playoff series against the Western Conference seventh seeds.

But just as the Spurs looked to be taking a commanding lead back to Texas for Thursday's Game 3, Murray erupted.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who had missed a potentially game-winning late jump shot in Saturday's Game 1, finished with 24 points after making 8-of-9 field goal attempts in the 4th quarter to spark the win.

Murray's late burst of scoring proved the difference on a night when 4 other Denver players finished with double figures.

Gary Harris had 23 points, while Nikola Jokic added 21 for Denver, who also saw power forward Paul Millsap add 20. Monte Morris added 11 points from the bench.

San Antonio, who led 59-49 at halftime, saw DeMar DeRozan top the scoring, with 31 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points but only one other player, Derrick White, managed to crack double digits, adding 17 points. – Rappler.com