The Blazers' backcourt duo of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard again proved too hot for the Thunder

Published 4:09 PM, April 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Portland Trail Blazers took a stranglehold on their series with Oklahoma City Thunder, forging into a 2-0 lead with a one-sided 114-94 win in the NBA Western Conference playoffs on Tuesday, April 16 (Wednesday, April 17, Manila time).

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard once again shepherded the Blazers to victory. McCollum finished with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists while Lillard added 29 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook fell just short of a triple double with 14 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

Paul George led the OKC scoring with 27 points.

Maurice Harkless chipped in 14 points and 9 rebounds for the No. 3 Blazers, who lost all 4 regular meetings to the Blazers.

Portland took Game 1 also behind the fiery duo of McCollum and Lillard, snapping a 10-game playoff losing streak.

The Blazers, up 2-0 in the postseason for the first time since 2014, got swept in the first round in the last two years – first by the defending champion Golden State Warriors and then by the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series takes place in Oklahoma City on Friday.

“I love it. It’s what I live for. It’s just like playing on the playground, just like playing with your siblings at home. You gotta be physical, you gotta want this. Tonight we wanted it.”@CJMcCollum chats with @brookeolzendam in tonight's @biofreeze Top Performance Review. pic.twitter.com/ycaHxBA1Qx — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 17, 2019

– Rappler.com