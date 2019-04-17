Portland takes a 2-0 lead as conference favorites Toronto and Denver avenge their upset losses in separate series openers

Published 8:10 PM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Portland Trail Blazers sustained their hot playoff run behind CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to take a 2-0 lead against the San Antonio Spurs in their first-round duel in the NBA Western Conference on Tuesday, April 16 (Wednesday, April 17, Manila time).

The Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, rebounded from upset losses in separate series openers.

Behind Jamal Murray, the Nuggets rallied past the San Antonio Spurs as the West No. 2 squad leveled the series at 1-1.

Toronta stars Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry also took over as the East second seed rolled past the Orlando Magic to even their matchup at one apiece.

Game results

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94 (READ: Scorching Blazers go up 2-0 vs Thunder)

Toronto 111, Orlando 82 (READ: Raptors bite back, rout Magic to level series)

Denver 114 San Antonio 105 (READ: Murray late show sparks Nuggets)

– Rappler.com