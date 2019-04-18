Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks stay true to form against the hapless Detroit Pistons

Published 11:12 AM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks continued to play true to form as the NBA top seed crushed the Detroit Pistons, 120-99, to go up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs series on Wednesday, April 17 (Thursday, April 18, Manila time).

Eric Bledsoe topscored with 27 points and dished out 6 assists and Gianni Antetokounmpo posted a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks, who outscored the Pistons, 62-40, in the second half.

“That’s what we want, that’s what we expect, it was a good second half,” said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer.

Another BIG performance from the MVP:



26 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK | 61% FG | 30 MIN. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/rvq1auMRUk — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2019

Khris Middleton also came out big for the Bucks with 24 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds, while Pat Connaughton had another solid outing off the bench with 18 points, 9 boards, 3 assists and 4 blocks.

Detroit again played without star forward Blake Griffin, who missed 6th of the last 9 games with a sore knee.

Luke Kennard paced the Pistons with 19 points, while Andre Drummond had a huge double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The series heads to Detroit for Game 3 on Saturday.

The best plays as the Bucks take a 2-0 lead in the series!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/vZbLS2e5cd — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2019

– Rappler.com