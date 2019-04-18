Bucks blow out Pistons anew, take 2-0 series lead
MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks continued to play true to form as the NBA top seed crushed the Detroit Pistons, 120-99, to go up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs series on Wednesday, April 17 (Thursday, April 18, Manila time).
Eric Bledsoe topscored with 27 points and dished out 6 assists and Gianni Antetokounmpo posted a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks, who outscored the Pistons, 62-40, in the second half.
“That’s what we want, that’s what we expect, it was a good second half,” said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer.
Another BIG performance from the MVP:— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2019
26 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK | 61% FG | 30 MIN. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/rvq1auMRUk
Khris Middleton also came out big for the Bucks with 24 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds, while Pat Connaughton had another solid outing off the bench with 18 points, 9 boards, 3 assists and 4 blocks.
Detroit again played without star forward Blake Griffin, who missed 6th of the last 9 games with a sore knee.
Luke Kennard paced the Pistons with 19 points, while Andre Drummond had a huge double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds.
The series heads to Detroit for Game 3 on Saturday.
The best plays as the Bucks take a 2-0 lead in the series!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/vZbLS2e5cd— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2019
– Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.