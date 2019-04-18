WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets inched closer to the NBA playoff conference semifinals after posting easy wins while Kyrie Irving led a late Boston fightback in a dramatic win over Indiana on Wednesday, April 17 (Thursday, April 18, Manila time).
In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a commanding display as the No. 1 Bucks surged into a 2-0 series lead against the Detroit Pistons with a crushing 120-99 win.
Boston, meanwhile, leaned on Irving’s stellar 37-point performance and Jayson Tatum’s late-game heroics to rally past the Indiana Pacers, 99-91, in their homecourt.
Both winning Eastern Conference squads grabbed a 2-0 series advantage.
In Houston, James Harden finished with a triple double as the Rockets romped to a blowout 118-98 win over the Utah Jazz to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference series.
Harden had 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Rockets led from the start to record a straightforward win.
Game results
Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99 (READ: Bucks blow out Pistons anew, take 2-0 series lead)
Boston 99, Indiana 91 (READ: Irving, Tatum fuel Celtics comeback over Pacers)
Houston 118, Utah 98 (READ: Harden drops triple-double as Rockets roll past Jazz)
– With a report from Agence France-Presse
