Three teams grab a 2-0 series lead to inch closer to the NBA playoff conference semifinals

Published 7:59 PM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets inched closer to the NBA playoff conference semifinals after posting easy wins while Kyrie Irving led a late Boston fightback in a dramatic win over Indiana on Wednesday, April 17 (Thursday, April 18, Manila time).

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a commanding display as the No. 1 Bucks surged into a 2-0 series lead against the Detroit Pistons with a crushing 120-99 win.

Boston, meanwhile, leaned on Irving’s stellar 37-point performance and Jayson Tatum’s late-game heroics to rally past the Indiana Pacers, 99-91, in their homecourt.

Both winning Eastern Conference squads grabbed a 2-0 series advantage.

In Houston, James Harden finished with a triple double as the Rockets romped to a blowout 118-98 win over the Utah Jazz to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference series.

Harden had 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Rockets led from the start to record a straightforward win.

Game results

Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99 (READ: Bucks blow out Pistons anew, take 2-0 series lead)

Boston 99, Indiana 91 (READ: Irving, Tatum fuel Celtics comeback over Pacers)

Houston 118, Utah 98 (READ: Harden drops triple-double as Rockets roll past Jazz)

– With a report from Agence France-Presse