Milwaukee's MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston's Jayson Tatum throw down vicious slams

Published 10:04 AM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics zoom to a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoffs behind the sensational plays of their team stars.

In Milwaukee’s 120-99 crushing of the Detroit Pistons, MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo towers over Thon Maker and finishes with an emphatic slam.

Jayson Tatum also caps his late-game heroics for Boston with a drive-and-throwdown move in the Celtics’ 99-91 comeback win over the Pacers. – Rappler.com