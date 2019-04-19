WATCH: Top 3 NBA plays
MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics zoom to a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoffs behind the sensational plays of their team stars.
In Milwaukee’s 120-99 crushing of the Detroit Pistons, MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo towers over Thon Maker and finishes with an emphatic slam.
Jayson Tatum also caps his late-game heroics for Boston with a drive-and-throwdown move in the Celtics’ 99-91 comeback win over the Pacers. – Rappler.com
