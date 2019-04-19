Sixers shake off Embiid absence to beat Nets
MANILA, Philippines – Philadelphia played minus star center Joel Embiid but the brilliant trio of Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick took over as the Sixers blasted the Brooklyn Nets, 131-115, to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoffs on Thursday, April 18 (Friday, April 19, Manila time).
Simmons pumped in a playoff career-high 31 points on an impressive 11-of-13 (85%) shooting clip on top of 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks.
Embiid, who had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds in the Sixers’ Game 2 triumph, took part in the warm-up but sat out due to a knee injury.
But Harris came out sensational as well, shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from three-point range to finish with 29 points while also grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists.
Redick likewise made impact, finishing with 26 points for the third-ranked Sixers.
.@BenSimmons25 GOT ALL WAY #PhilaUnite | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/dWE312eJ3K— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 19, 2019
Greg Monroe started in Embiid's place and finished with 13 rebounds and 9 points.
Simmons had the perfect response in the last two games since getting booed by Sixers fans in their stunning series-opening loss. The Australian star delivered a triple-double in Game 2 and playoff career-high scoring in Game 3.
“I thought Ben was exceptional,” said Sixers coach Brett Brown. “I thought it was one of Ben’s most dominant games.”
Brown also credited Harris – the Sixers’ trade-deadline addition – for his all-around game.
“It’s no secret when you lose Joel Embiid, you lose firepower,” said Brown. “I give Tobias credit, he knows we needed [someone] to go to for some points.”
D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert scored 26 each to lead the No. 6 Nets, who will try to level the series in Game 4 in Brooklyn on Sunday.
from beyond the arc!— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 19, 2019
@tobias31 #PhilaUnite | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/P6cmEDLtId
– With a report from Agence France-Presse
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.