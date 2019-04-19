The seventh-ranked Spurs take a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets

Published 12:32 PM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Derrick White unloaded a career-high 36 points to power the San Antonio Spurs past the Denver Nuggets, 118-108, in the NBA Western Conference first-round playoffs on Thursday, April 18 (Friday, April 19, Manila time).

White shot 15-of-21 from the field (71%) and also tallied 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals as the seventh-seeded Spurs took a 2-1 series lead over the No. 2 Nuggets

The point guard got off to a hot start, firing 26 points in the first half before DeMar DeRozan took over in the final two quarters where he knocked in 21 of his 25 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge added a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards for the Spurs, who will shoot for a commanding 3-1 edge in Game 4 on Saturday also in San Antonio.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, while Malik Beasley also scored 20.

Jamal Murray – who starred in Denver’s Game 2 fightback by dropping 21 of his 24 points in the 4th quarter – was held to just 6 points. – Rappler.com